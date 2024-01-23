PM Modi interacts with PMRBP awardees

New Delhi, Jan 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.

Around 19 children -- including 9 boys and 10 girls from 18 states and UTs -- have been selected for PMRBP this year.

Modi presented souvenirs to each awardee and also engaged with them.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award.

“Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, sports like badminton, chess, among others were discussed,” the PMO said.

It said that the children also asked the Prime Minister several questions, while answering a question, PM Modi spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation.

“PM also recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, and also spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme,” the PMO said.

The PMO said that the government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

“Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and citation booklet,” the PMO said.

