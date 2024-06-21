PM Modi interacts with Yoga Day participants in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, June 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the participants on the 10th International Day of Yoga in J&K’s Srinagar city.

After leading the Yoga event at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, PM Modi spent over 40 minutes interacting with the participants on the lawns of the SKICC.

Even rain gods obliged as the heavy downpour stopped the moment the PM came out to interact with the participants.

He was loudly cheered as he moved through the lines of the participants. He stopped at many places to exchange greetings with the Yoga practitioners and also kept continuously smiling to reciprocate the warmth of the participants.

PM Modi took selfies with young participants as they waved their hands and greeted the PM to acknowledge his eagerly awaited presence among them.

Despite the rain that lashed Srinagar city in the morning, the Yoga Day celebrations were a resounding success.

In his own words, PM Modi expressed happiness at the participation of 50,000 to 60,000 participants across J&K in Friday's historic event.

