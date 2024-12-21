PM Modi invites adventure lovers to visit Rann Utsav

New Delhi, Dec 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited everyone to Gujarat's famous Rann Utsav, which will go on till March 2025.

Promising an unforgettable experience to hodophiles, PM Modi attached a video capturing the beauty of Kutch and wrote in a post on social media platform X, "Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav.”

"The festival, which goes on till March 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family," he wrote.

In a separate post on LinkedIn, PM Modi said, "The White Rann beckons! An unforgettable experience awaits! Come, immerse yourself in a unique mix of culture, history and breathtaking natural beauty!"

Apart from attaching pictures of his visit to Kutch, the post also carried a write-up titled 'Rann Utsav - A lifetime experience'.

He wrote, "On the westernmost edge of India lies Kutch, a mesmerising land with a vibrant heritage. Kutch is home to the iconic White Rann, a vast salt desert that gleams under the moonlight, offering an otherworldly experience. It is equally celebrated for its thriving arts and crafts. And, most importantly, it is home to the most hospitable people, proud of their roots and eager to engage with the world."

"Each year, the warm-hearted people of Kutch open their doors for the iconic Rann Utsav - a four-month-long vibrant celebration of the region’s uniqueness, breathtaking beauty and enduring spirit," he wrote.

"Through this post, I am extending my personal invitation to all of you, dynamic, hard-working professionals, and your families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav. This year's Rann Utsav, which commenced on December 1, will go on till February 28, 2025, wherein the tent city at Rann Utsav will be open till March 2025. I assure you all that Rann Utsav will be a lifetime experience," said PM Modi in his post.

In 2005, Rann Utsav was launched to tap into the previously unseen tourism potential of Kutch. It has grown into a vibrant tourism centre now. Rann Utsav has also received several domestic and international awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor