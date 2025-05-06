PM Modi invites UK PM Starmer to visit India amid strong economic ties

New Delhi, May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India as the two leaders had a telephone conversation to successfully conclude the ambitious and mutually beneficial India–UK Free Trade Agreement along with the Double Contribution Convention.

The two leaders described the agreement as a historic milestone in the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that would foster trade, investment, innovation and job creation in both economies. Both leaders agreed that the landmark agreements between the two big and open market economies of the world will open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic linkages, and deepen people-to-people ties, according to an official statement issued after the talks.

PM Starmer said that strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers with economies around the world is part of the UK’s ‘Plan for Change’ to deliver a stronger and more secure economy.

The two leaders agreed that expanding economic and commercial ties between India and the UK remain a cornerstone of the increasingly robust and multifaceted partnership. The conclusion of a balanced, equitable and ambitious FTA, covering trade in goods and services, is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade, generate new avenues for employment, raise living standards, and improve the overall well-being of citizens in both countries. It will also unlock new potential for the two nations to jointly develop products and services for global markets. This agreement cements the strong foundations of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and paves the way for a new era of collaboration and prosperity, the statement added.

The forward-looking Agreement is aligned with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and complements the growth aspirations of both countries.

The engagement builds upon the discussions held between the two Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November 2024. Following the meeting between the two Prime Ministers, intense FTA negotiations resumed in February 2025, marked by several engagements between the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK Secretary of State, Jonathan Reynolds and their teams, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor