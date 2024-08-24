PM Modi invites Ukraine President to India, Zelensky accepts

Kyiv, Aug 24 During his historic visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India and the Ukrainian leader accepted the invitation.

During his talks with Zelensky, PM Modi reaffirmed India's principled position and commitment to a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated India's readiness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate the speedy return of peace in the region.

Later, in a press briefing after the talks between the two leaders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that PM Modi had invited President Zelensky to visit India and the latter had accepted saying he would be happy to visit the "big and great" country.

PM Modi had invited President Zelensky to India during the wide-ranging talks between the two leaders on Friday.

PM Modi’s visit to Kyiv amid tight security was the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian PM since it became independent over three decades ago.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the media, “It's significant that our prime minister has visited Ukraine for the first time since 1992. It is natural on such occasions that he extends an invitation, which he did in this case.

“So we expect that at some point, as per his convenience, President Zelensky will visit India."

The joint statement issued at the end of the visit also mentioned that the Indian PM had invited the Ukrainian President to visit India.

Asked by the media about PM Modi's invitation, President Zelensky said he would be happy to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

"Yes because when you begin a strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, I think that you don't need to waste time and do a big pause and that's why I think it will be good to meet together again," he said.

The Ukrainian President also said he wants India to be on the side of his country in the war with Russia.

"I read a lot about your big and great country. It's very interesting. I very much need your country on our side. I will be happy to come to India as soon as your government and Prime Minister will be ready to see me," Zelensky said.

However, the President made it clear that the visit would depend on the situation in the war-ravaged nation.

