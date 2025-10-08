PM Modi is modern day Vivekananda: TN BJP on his 25th year of leadership

Chennai, Oct 8 The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "embodiment of Swami Vivekananda's ideals", celebrating his 25th year of leadership.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said PM Modi's life was "a towering testament to relentless effort and dedication", inspiring young Indians to dream big and work hard despite hardships.

Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to a modest family, PM Modi overcame early struggles, helping at his father's tea stall before rising through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later steering Gujarat's transformation as chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Prasad highlighted key milestones achieved by then Gujarat CM Modi, including the Vibrant Gujarat investor summits and Jyotigram Yojana for 24x7 rural power - describing them as "benchmarks for inclusive growth and modern governance".

Since taking over as Prime Minister in 2014, he has spearheaded nationwide reforms such as 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', aimed at strengthening India's self-reliance and empowering the youth.

"PM Modi's journey shows that no dream is too big when backed by determination and vision," the statement said.

The BJP leader also credited PM Modi with placing India at the forefront of clean energy through the International Solar Alliance and pioneering smart infrastructure such as bullet trains and modern cities.

Social welfare schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and free COVID-19 vaccines, were cited as proof of his "compassionate governance".

Prasad noted PM Modi's ability to connect directly with the masses through his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and his efforts to revive India's cultural pride through initiatives like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Statue of Unity, global promotion of yoga and Ayurveda.

Calling PM Modi "a living Vivekananda", Prasad urged youths to study the leader's life as a blueprint for personal success and public service.

"PM Modi's mantra of 'Seva aur Samarpan' calls on India's youth to build a Viksit Bharat - a developed, proud and self-confident nation," the statement concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor