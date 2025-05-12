PM Modi Issues Ultimatum to Pakistan: End Terrorism or Face Consequences, Talks Only on Terror and PoK (Watch Video)

In a powerful and uncompromising address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that its continued support for terrorism would ultimately lead to its own destruction. "The way Pakistan’s military and government are nurturing terrorism, it will one day bring about Pakistan’s own downfall," the Prime Minister declared. He added, “If Pakistan wants to survive, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure.”

Reaffirming India's firm stance, PM Modi said, “Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, just as blood and water cannot flow together.” The statement draws a definitive line between diplomacy and national security, emphasizing that India will no longer separate terrorists from those who support them. “We will not treat the government under the influence of terrorists and the handlers of terrorists as different entities,” he added. PM Modi categorically stated that India will not engage in dialogue with Pakistan unless the talks are centered exclusively on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “If there are talks between India and Pakistan, they will only be about terrorism and PoK,” he asserted. “India’s position is clear—terror, trade, and talks cannot coexist.”

His address comes just two days after Operation Sindoor, a major cross-border operation carried out by Indian forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw a decisive and swift response from India’s military. Invoking Buddha Purnima, the Prime Minister reflected on India’s strength and spiritual foundation. “Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. But even the path to peace goes through strength—‘Shaanti ka maarg bhi shakti se hokar jaata hai’,” he said. PM Modi concluded his speech by honoring the Indian Armed Forces and calling for national unity. “I once again salute the Indian Armed Forces. I also bow to the resolve of every Indian to stand united. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he declared.