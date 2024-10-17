PM Modi, Kejriwal extend birthday wishes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his 51st birthday on Thursday.

PM Modi stated, "Best wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life and good health."

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national Convenor, also shared his wishes, saying, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Punjab and my younger brother @BhagwantMann a very happy birthday. May Waheguru always keep you happy and healthy and give you more strength to serve the people of Punjab."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also celebrated CM Mann's special day, offering their congratulations via social media.

They wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of Harman Pyare Chief Minister @BhagwantMann ji, who established Arvind Kejriwal's 'politics of work' in Punjab. May Waheguru Ji keep you healthy and happy forever."

Mann's political journey has been remarkable. Born in 1973 in Satoj village, Sangrur, he graduated in Commerce from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College in 1992.

His popularity soared at age 18 with the release of an audio cassette, followed by his success on television through shows like 'Jugnu Kehnda Hai' and 'Jugnu Mast Mast'.

After a stint with the People’s Party of Punjab, he joined AAP and was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014 from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

His second term was from 2019 to date. He was re-elected in May 2019 to the 17th Lok Sabha from the Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency. He won his second term in Parliament. He won against Kewal Singh Dhillon (INC) and Parminder Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal).

In January 2022, he was chosen as the candidate for Chief Minister from the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

CM Mann has faced challenges, including scrutiny from Opposition parties, but remains a significant figure in Punjab's political landscape. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, his journey from comedian to Chief Minister highlights his unique path in Indian politics.

