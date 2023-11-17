PM Modi kicks off Global South Summit with call for dialogue, restraint in Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi, Nov 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off the Voice of Global South Summit with a reiteration of India's stand against the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel but emphasised that “dialogue, diplomacy and restraint" were the need of the hour as he condemned civilian deaths in the ongoing war.

“We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," Modi said in his address at the inaugural session of the summit.

“After talking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine," he added.

Modi further emphasised that the Global South should unite for the greater global good.

The Prime Minister also launched 'DAKSH-IN', the Global South centre of excellence.

'Dakshin', which is Hindi for south,stands for Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative.

The Prime Minister emphasised New Delhi's stand that latest technological upgrades especially in the area of Artificial Intelligence should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South.

"During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly. To further promote this, next month, India will organise the ArtificiaI Global Partnership Summit.

“Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar.

"During the G20 Summit, our attempt was to focus on the development, of the people, by the people and for the people. It is our responsibility to take forward the voice of the Global South," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Modi also called for cooperation under the framework of five Cs - “consultation, communication, cooperation, creativity, capacity building".

India is hosting the second Voice of Global South Summit to discuss challenges posed by global developments and to sustain momentum for a more inclusive world order ahead of a virtual G20 Summit.

