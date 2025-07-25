PM Modi lands in Male to attend Maldives' 60th Independence Day as guest of honour

Male, July 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives, on Friday, to a ceremonial welcome, marking the beginning of a high-profile state visit to the island nation. He was received by Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu at the airport amidst traditional songs and chants of "Vande Mataram", reflecting the warmth and cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu to participate as the Guest of Honour at the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations, a significant diplomatic gesture symbolising deepening bilateral ties.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and notably the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, “The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.”

The visit highlights India’s continued commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the broader strategic framework of Vision MAHASAGAR, aimed at fostering regional cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean.

The discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on key areas such as infrastructure development, defence cooperation, and economic connectivity, strengthening the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.

India and the Maldives share longstanding ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious, and commercial links.

India was among the first countries to recognize Maldivian independence in 1965 and establish diplomatic relations. Over the years, the relationship has remained close, cordial, and free of political contention.

India’s prompt military assistance during the 1988 coup attempt in the Maldives built enduring trust. The swift withdrawal of Indian troops afterwards helped assure Maldivian sovereignty, reinforcing India’s image as a reliable partner.

Further, this visit by the Indian Prime Minister carries profound significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Maldives’ independence, along with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, according to the official press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor