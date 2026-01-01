PM Modi lauds BJP legislator Suresh Kumar's Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari cycling feat

New Delhi, Jan 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised senior BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar -- an MLA from the Rajajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru -- for his feat of cycling from the Karnataka capital to Kanniyakumari, describing the effort as commendable and inspiring, particularly in view of the health challenges he overcame at the age of 70.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi on Thursday said Suresh Kumar's achievement highlighted grit, determination and the importance of fitness. He also said he spoke to Suresh Kumar and personally congratulated him for the effort.

"Shri S. Suresh Kumar Ji’s feat of cycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari is commendable and inspiring. The fact that it was done after he overcame health setbacks highlights his grit and unyielding spirit. It also gives an important message of fitness. Spoke to him and congratulated him for the effort," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Suresh Kumar, a former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader, completed a 702-km cycling journey from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari in five days. The journey drew attention for being undertaken at the age of 70 and after he recovered from serious health issues.

In a separate post on X, Suresh Kumar said he was thrilled to receive a call from PM Modi congratulating him on the cycling expedition. He said the Prime Minister was keen to know about the details of the journey and its significance.

"I was really thrilled to receive a call from none other than Hon'ble PM of Bharath @narendramodi congratulating me for my 702 kms cycling to Kanyakumari. He was happy to know that after 51 years this was my second cycling to Kanyakumari, that too after suffering a serious ailment," Suresh Kumar posted.

This was Suresh Kumar's second cycling journey to Kanniyakumari, the first having been undertaken over five decades ago. His latest effort has been widely shared on social media, with many highlighting the message of perseverance and physical fitness.

PM Modi has, on several occasions, emphasised the importance of physical fitness and an active lifestyle, encouraging citizens to adopt healthier habits through initiatives such as Fit India.

