PM Modi lauds contributions of Sikhs, Sahibzaades in interaction with Diljit

New Delhi, Jan 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh at his residence. During the conversation with the singing sensation, the Prime Minister touched upon the Sikh community’s contributions and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh who left a lasting mark on Sikh history in their short but extraordinary lives.

During their conversation, PM Modi praised Diljit’s inspiring journey, remarking, “A son of India’s village making the nation proud on the global stage is a great feeling. You are lucky your family named you Diljit, as it reflects how you continue to win hearts.”

Diljit also praised PM Modi for his political journey and commitment to the nation. PM Modi, in turn, credited his success to divine grace.

“Everything becomes possible with God’s grace. In our country, we see God in everything, even in trees,” he said.

The conversation also touched upon the Sikh community’s contributions to India and PM Modi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Sahibzaades and shared his experiences in Punjab, stating, “I have seen how people sleep on the floor after a mother’s demise. I celebrate Veer Baal Diwas and want every child in this country to understand what strength and faith truly mean.”

PM Modi also recounted his efforts to restore a Gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat, where Guru Nanak Dev once stayed. He explained how the structure, destroyed in the 2001 earthquake, was rebuilt under his supervision before he became Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Diljit shared a heartfelt observation: “I recently watched one of your interviews, Sir. For us, the Prime Minister holds a very significant position, and we often forget the human being behind the title. When I saw you speaking about your mother and Ganga Maiya with such emotion, it was deeply touching. Such words come from the heart, which is why they resonate so deeply.”

PM Modi, in turn, praised Diljit for remaining grounded despite achieving immense fame, noting his humility and dedication to his craft.

