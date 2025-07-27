PM Modi lauds Mani Maran’s efforts to preserve Tamil palm leaf manuscripts

Chennai, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the inspiring efforts of Mani Maran from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, who has taken up the mission of preserving and teaching the ancient art of reading Tamil palm leaf manuscripts.

In his address on ‘Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister praised Mani Maran as a shining example of how individuals can play a pivotal role in protecting India’s rich intellectual and cultural heritage.

“Friends, one such inspiring personality is Mani Maran Ji, who is from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. He felt that if today’s generation does not learn to read Tamil manuscripts, this precious heritage will be lost in the future,” the Prime Minister said.

“For that, he started evening classes, where students, working youth, researchers -- everyone began to learn,” the PM said.

Mani Maran has been conducting free evening classes to teach people how to read Tamil Suvadiyiyal -- the traditional script used in palm leaf manuscripts. These manuscripts, many of which are centuries old, contain a treasure trove of knowledge in science, medicine, music, and philosophy.

Thanks to his efforts, many students have become proficient in reading these texts, and some have even begun researching traditional medicine systems based on the manuscripts.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India’s real strength lies in the knowledge it has preserved for centuries, and that safeguarding such manuscripts is a national responsibility.

“These are not just manuscripts; these are those chapters of the soul of India which we must pass on to coming generations,” he said.

In a major push to institutionalise this vision, the Government of India has launched the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission,’ a historic initiative announced in this year’s Union Budget,“ he said.

Under this mission, ancient Indian manuscripts will be digitised and made available through a National Digital Repository, enabling students and researchers from across the globe to access India’s vast traditional knowledge systems.

The Prime Minister urged all citizens who are part of similar efforts -- or wish to be -- to get involved by reaching out to the Ministry of Culture or the MyGov platform.

“If such efforts are made across the country, our ancient knowledge will become part of the consciousness of the new generation,” he said.

