PM Modi lauds those working towards protecting lion habitats

New Delhi, Aug 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the dedication of all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions on the occasion of World Lion Day. “World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence.

"India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions," the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

He said , "May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come.”

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav also took to the micro blogging site on the occasion and wrote, "On World Lion Day 2023, my heartfelt wishes to all dedicated to their preservation. "

"The Asiatic lion is a source of national pride as India's emblem. Their increasing numbers owe credit to persistent conservation efforts and remarkable community spirit in Gujarat," Yadav said.

