PM Modi launches BJP’s Active Membership Campaign, becomes first member

New Delhi, Oct 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he launched the party’s nationwide 'active membership campaign'.

The event, held in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and Vinod Tawde, the convener of the National Membership Campaign, marks the next phase of the party’s 'Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign-2024'.

PM Modi shared photos of the event on social media platform X, expressing pride in becoming the first active member of the BJP.

"Giving momentum to our effort to build a developed India! Proud to become the first active member of the BJP and launch the active membership campaign today in the presence of our national president JP Nadda ji. This movement will strengthen our party at the grassroots level and ensure effective contributions from our workers towards national progress," the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also outlined the criteria for becoming an active member. "To qualify as an active member, a worker must register at least 50 new members within a booth or an assembly seat. This will make them eligible to contest elections for the Mandal Committee and higher roles within the party. These workers will be given ample opportunities to serve the party in various capacities in the future," PM Modi mentioned in his post.

The BJP's National Membership Campaign was initially launched by PM Modi on September 2 at the party's central office expansion. The campaign, titled 'Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign-2024,' has already seen significant growth, with the BJP surpassing nine crore members as of October 15. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the BJP claimed to have crossed two crore members.

With the conclusion of the first and second phases of the membership drive, the third phase began on Wednesday, focusing on expanding the party's active membership base.

