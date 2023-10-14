PM Modi launches ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Oct 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

"India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations. The Ferry service brings alive all historical and cultural connections," he said in his virtual video address on the occasion.

"Partnership for progress and development is one of the strongest pillars of India - Sri Lanka bilateral relationship," he said further.

During the recent visit of Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, Modi informed that a vision document was jointly adopted for an economic partnership with the central theme of connectivity. "Connectivity is not only about bringing two cities closer. It also brings our countries closer, our people closer and our hearts closer", Modi said.

He underlined that connectivity enhances trade, tourism and people-to-people ties, while also creating new opportunities for the youth of both countries. "Projects implemented with Indian assistance in Sri Lanka have touched the lives of the people," the Prime Minister added.

"Our vision for connectivity goes beyond the transport sector," he said, adding that India and Sri Lanka collaborate closely in a wide range of areas such as fin-tech and energy.

Noting that digital payments have become a mass movement and a way of life in India due to UPI, the PM informed that both governments are working on fin-tech sector connectivity by linking UPI and Lanka Pay.

He also touched upon connecting the energy grids between the two nations to enhance energy security and reliability as energy security is crucial for the development journey of both India and Sri Lanka.

Modi expressed his gratitude and thanked the Sri Lankan president, the government and the people of Sri Lanka for the successful launch of the ferry service today.

He also spoke about working towards resuming the ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar. “India remains committed to working closely with Sri Lanka to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of our people," the Prime Minister concluded.

