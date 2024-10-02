PM Modi launches Rs 83,000 cr tribal development schemes in Hazaribagh on Gandhi Jayanti

Hazaribagh, Oct 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a series of development projects, worth over Rs 83,000 crore, aimed at uplift of tribal communities from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

The event took place at the Vinoba Bhave University here, where the Prime Minister unveiled the various schemes with a strong focus on tribal welfare.

The centrepiece of the launch was the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’, a massive Rs 79,156 crore initiative aimed at integrating tribal-dominated villages into the mainstream and fostering economic empowerment.

This scheme targets approximately 63,000 tribal villages spread across 2,740 blocks in 549 districts of 30 states and Union Territories, directly benefiting over 5 crore tribals.

Key components of this scheme include the construction of 20 lakh houses for tribal families, the development of 25,000 km of rural roads and bridges to enhance connectivity, provision of clean drinking water, along with gas and electricity connections to every household.

Apart from this, the scheme also envisages the establishment of 100 tribal market centres, mobile health centres, ashrams, and skill development centres aimed at improving education and healthcare access with a focus on promoting agriculture, and horticulture to enhance the income of tribal communities, while, at the same time, preserving tribal culture, heritage, and traditions.

In addition to this, PM Modi also inaugurated the PM Jan Man Yojana, launched 40 Eklavya schools in Jharkhand, and laid the foundation stone for 25 more. These schools aim to provide quality education to tribal children in remote areas.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the event, presenting him with a shawl and a Sohrai painting, a symbol of Jharkhand's rich Sarna tribal culture.

These initiatives signify a significant step toward bridging the development gap for India's tribal population, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and cultural preservation.

