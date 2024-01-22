PM Modi Launches Suryodaya Yojna for Rooftop Solar Panels on 1 Cr Houses

New Delhi, Jan 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to launch the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana with the target of installing rooftop solar power panels on 1 crore houses in the country.

The meeting at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg was held immediately after his visit to Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple, according to a PMO statement.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof to reduce their electricity bills and to make them truly Aatmanirbhar for their electricity needs.

The Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.

The Prime Minister also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilise residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.

