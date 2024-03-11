PM Modi launches two key Satellite Town Ring Road stretches in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated two key stretches of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) around Bengaluru.

The STRR, which will play a significant role in decongesting heavy vehicular traffic in the city, is being developed for Rs 15,000 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The STRR consists of 4-6 lanes with a route alignment in Karnataka connecting 12 towns. The Ring Road stretch will connect Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Magadi, Dabaspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Hosur, and Hoskote.

The Prime Minister threw open the two stretches totalling about 80 km in length, which pass through the 42 km Dabaspet-Doddaballapur bypass, developed for Rs 1,438 crore, and the 37.6 km Doddaballapura-Hoskote bypass, completed for Rs 1,317 crore.

The construction of the two stretches began in 2021 and was completed without much delay.

Speaking during the launch event here, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the STRR would play an important role in decongesting the city’s vehicular traffic.

“I thank PM Modi Ji and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji for developing the STRR around Bengaluru, aimed solely to ease the traffic crisis in the city. The entire STRR will divert heavy commercial traffic away from the city centre. It will help streamline transportation routes for goods and large vehicles and can ease congestion by 30 per cent in the city,” he said.

“The STRR will also be instrumental in attracting investments in the suburbs and towns around Bengaluru, and contribute to socio-economic development. The highway projects being taken up by the government, including the STRR, are in line with Prime Minister Modi Ji’s vision to provide next-generation infrastructure for the country,” he added.

The virtual broadcast of the inauguration event was held at the RV Teachers College auditorium in Bengaluru.

