PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment work of Gurugram railway station

Gurugram, Feb 26 Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of redevelopment works of Gurugram Railway Station through video conferencing on Monday.

Under the scheme, Gurugram railway station will be rejuvenated at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

The design of the station building will reflect the local culture, heritage, and architecture and provide modern facilities to the passengers by ensuring universal access to the railway station.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations in the country through video conferencing.

During the event, Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh and Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla were present in the program organised at the Gurugram railway station.

Addressing the program, the Union Minister said that for the last 10 years, new momentum has been given to railway development under the able leadership of PM Modi.

He said that it was a practice in the previous governments that the maximum budget of the Railways was spent in the area of the Railway Minister or his state.

He informed that around Rs 20,000 crore railway projects are going on in Haryana. Haryana state has also received a gift of Rs 2,750 crore for railway development in the temporary budget of the Central Government.

He informed that the redevelopment project of Gurugram Railway Station will involve the construction of a new main station building (ground plus eight stories) and a rooftop plaza/air concourse.

He said that the roof plaza will connect to both sides of the track and thus provide access from the primary as well as the secondary side.

“In this project, external development of the station will also be done including easy access and departure on the road, pick and drop point, canopy, and green space,” he said.

He said that this 8-storey new building will have various facilities for passengers in a state-of-the-art hall on one floor.

"Four floors will be used commercially and will have facilities like a cafeteria. Apart from this, three floors will be used for railways. To meet the future requirements of parking, a dedicated multi-level car parking (basement + stilt + 4) has been planned towards the arrival plaza of the main station building," he said.

