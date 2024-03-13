PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of 3 Chip Projects in Big Leap To Become a Global Hub

Ahmedabad, March 13 In a huge boost to India’s dream of becoming a global semiconductor hub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which took just 15 days to kick-off after the Union Cabinet’s approval.

Addressing the gathering, especially thousands of students from across the country at ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ programme, PM Modi said that today, we are not only rewriting history but also taking a big leap towards a bright future.

“This historic day will help India become a global semiconductor hub. I congratulate all the citizens on this momentous occasion. More than 60,000 colleges, universities and institutions are virtually part of this programme,” PM Modi told the audience.

“The 21st century can’t be thought of without high-end chips and India will play a crucial role in providing semiconductors across the spectrum in the Industry 4.0 revolution,” the Prime Minister added.

Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this momentous moment has been made possible under the decisive and visionary leadership of PM Modi.

“Since 1962, the planning to manufacture semiconductors has been going on in the country but to no avail. Now, within a year, we have seen ground-breaking ceremonies of four semiconductor plants (including the Micron plant in Sanand, Gujarat in September last year). This was only possible with PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission,” said the IT Minister.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision, the foundation stone was laid for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam; and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

The fabrication facility at the DSIR is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

The OSAT facility in Morigaon is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

The OSAT facility in Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

