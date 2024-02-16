PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS, Gurugram Metro Rail in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari, Feb 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects of more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector in Hrayana's Rewari.

Amid a huge gathering from four districts located in south-western Haryana, adjoining Rajasthan, the Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase V and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at the Moulsari Avenue station, near Cyber City.

The project is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to provide citizens with world-class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, was laid. To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village, just close to the Rajasthan border.

It will have facilities, including the hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, a residential accommodation for faculty and staff, a hostel for UG and PG students, a night shelter, a guest house, an auditorium, etc.

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana. The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities, including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The institute will also have facilities for intensive care unit, emergency and trauma unit, 16 modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank, pharmacy, etc.

The establishment of AIIMS in Haryana is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar in Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore. The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including augmented reality, 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors. Jyotisar is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple railway projects. The projects whose foundation stone was laid include doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 km); doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 km); doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 km).

Doubling of these railway lines will augment the rail infrastructure in the region and help timely running of both passenger and freight trains.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line (68 km), which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar. He also flagged off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section, which will improve rail connectivity in Rohtak and Hisar region benefiting rail passengers.

