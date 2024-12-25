PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa river link project in MP

Khajuraho, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River Link Project at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project in the Khandwa district of the state virtually.

The PM congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the completion of one year in office. He also greeted the people of the country on Christmas Day.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed growth in the past year under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He said the people of Madhya Pradesh have shown their trust in the BJP because of the good governance of the BJP government. "An analysis should be done on the governance system in BJP-ruling states and the other parties. I believe that BJP ruling states will be on top of good governance," PM Modi said.

He said that during the Congress regime, projects used to be announced but most of those projects remained on paper for decades. He said the BJP government introduced every project after considering the future of the country.

"I have observed that several projects announced 30-40 years ago, could not be completed. On the side, the BJP government believes in 100 per execution. This is the basic difference between Congress and BJP's governance system," he added.

The Prime Minister said he would request the learned people, who are experts in analyzing, should study the 75 years (after Independence) of governance. "...Evaluation should be done once. 100-200 parameters of development, public interest, and good governance should be determined, and then check and analyse the work that was done where Congress, Left and Communists ran the governments and wherever BJP got the opportunity to run the government... I say with confidence that wherever BJP has got the opportunity to serve in the country, we have broken all the old records and have succeeded in carrying out the works of public interest, welfare and development... We toil day and night to make the dreams of freedom fighters come true..."

He criticised Congress, accusing it of not paying attention to the water crisis in Bundelkhand and other parts of the country. He said, "The vision of Jal Shakti was dreamed first time by Dr Ambedkar. But, the Congress never gave him credit," PM Modi added.

Seven decades have passed since the country became free from British rule, and several states are fighting for water sharing from rivers. He said the Congress governments never paid attention to this important issue.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister, he decided to take Dr Ambedkar's vision for Jal Shakti forward. However, the project derailed after the Congress government returned to power in 2004. Now, the first river linking project is going to start from Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi added.

