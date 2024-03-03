PM Modi Leads Brainstorming Session for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Focuses on Action Plan for Next 5 Years

The union council of ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a brainstorming session on March 3 on the vision document for `Viksit Bharat 2047,' and discussed the action plan for the next five years, government sources said.At the meeting, a 100-day agenda was outlined for the immediate steps to be taken by the next government, following its formation in May 2024.

The Lok Sabha polls to elect the next government is expected to be held in April-May. The dates are yet to be released by the Election Commission. Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term in power, has stressed on the Viksit Bharat, or Developed India, vision in several of his public speeches over the past couple of years. The vision aims to turn India, currently categorised as a developing nation, into a developed nation by 2047, the year that will mark 100 years of its independence from British rule.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than two years of preparation, the sources said, adding that it involved a holistic approach involving all ministries, and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organisations, among others.

More than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels to prepare the roadmap, and suggestions were received from more than 20 lakh youth, they said.

The roadmap has a comprehensive blueprint with a clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points, the sources noted, covering aspects like economic growth, sustainable development goals, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, and social welfare, among others.While presenting the interim Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had laid down the Viksit Bharat vision, saying, “With confidence arising from strong and exemplary track-record of performance and progress earning ‘Sabka Vishwas’, the next five years will be years of unprecedented development, and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India in 2047