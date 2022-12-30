PM Modi leads funeral procession of mother Heeraben

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on Friday morning, in Gandhinagar. PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.