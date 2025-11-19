PM Modi leads nation in paying respects to Sathya Sai Baba, devotees share joy of centenary celebration

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi, where he also offered prayers at the Mahasamadhi of the revered spiritual leader.

Addressing the gathering on centenary celebrations, PM Modi said Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and his words continue to guide and inspire people in their daily lives.

The Prime Minister described his participation in the centenary celebrations as an emotional and spiritual experience. The event saw scores of devotees and Sathya Sai Baba followers descending to the sacred land of Puttaparthi on the special occasion.

Many were joyous on seeing the Prime Minister from close quarters, for the first time.

Vengamamba, a former railway employee, said, "Ever since I came here, I feel as if I am living in heaven. This is truly the heaven of the world. Sathya Sai Baba’s divine blessings are upon all of us. On the occasion of this grand festival, PM Modi arrived here and blessed all of us. We feel immense joy. Sai Ram to everyone.”

Another devotee, Swathi, said, “Sai Baba is my guru, my philosopher, and my guide. Attending the centenary celebrations is a highly emotional moment for me.”

"The occasion has made it feel that Puttaparthi is celebrating Women’s Day as the Prime Minister started a scheme for young girls. It feels very auspicious, and I am very happy to be here,” she added.

The woman devotee further said that she always wanted to see PM Modi, and it was a moment that she will relish for the whole of her life.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to come to Puttaparthi, have Swami ji’s darshan, and also see the Prime Minister. There is always the aura of Swami ji, even though He is not in physical form. Being part of the 100th-year celebrations feels truly divine,” she said.

Hyderabad-based devotee Sarath Chandra said he was overjoyed to attend the celebrations and said PM Modi’s visit to the city turned it into a festive environment.

"I feel extremely happy to join the festivities along with the Prime Minister. The real festival began after his arrival, and it is our pleasure to be here,” he said.

“I would like to say that 2025 is a notable year as it marks the 100th year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba,” he said while drawing parallels with the RSS centenary celebrations.

He said that both the RSS and Sathya Sai Baba organisations are the finest examples of serving society as well as humanity with commitment and devotion.

