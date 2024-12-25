PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a Viksit Bharat."

In a video message, he highlighted the significance of Vajpayee's legacy, stating, "Today, in honour of Atal Jayanti, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day.' Good governance means when the Centre doesn't have a feeling of power but of service."

He urged citizens to fulfil their responsibilities, adding, "It should be our aim to achieve our goals on this occasion of 'Good Governance Day' and in remembrance of Atalji. This is the expectation of the public, and this is the lesson Atal Bihari Vajpayee taught us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Vajpayee, calling him a leader who ushered in an era of development and good governance.

"Atal ji made cultural nationalism a work culture and always kept the country's security and public welfare paramount. He made the BJP popular with the masses with his purity and self-restraint in political life. Like the Pole Star, Atal ji will continue to guide the countrymen on the path of national service till eternity," Shah wrote.

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, in his tribute, lauded Vajpayee's contribution to Indian politics.

"Revered Atal Ji gave new heights to the tradition of integrity and service in Indian politics. His contribution to establishing the country as a global superpower is unforgettable," Nadda wrote.

He further described Vajpayee's life as "an inspiration" and extended greetings on 'Good Governance Day,' stating that the day reflects Vajpayee's dedication to all-round national development.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined in paying tributes, referring to Vajpayee as "a pillar of independent Indian politics."

"Atal ji set new standards in both politics and diplomacy, working throughout his life with the resolve to build a strong and prosperous India," Singh wrote, adding, "His significant contribution to India's progress cannot be appreciated enough. Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, I pay my humble tribute to him."

Vajpayee, remembered as a statesman and visionary leader, served as India's Prime Minister three times and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His leadership continues to inspire millions across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor