PM Modi leaves Nigeria for Brazil after ‘productive visit’

Abuja, Nov 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening departed Nigeria for Brazil to attend the G20 Summit, highlighting his "productive visit" to the west African powerhouse.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for Brazil after concluding a productive visit to Nigeria," the PMO said in a post on X.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a post on X, said: "Thank you Nigeria for a productive visit, which will add speed and vigour to India-Nigeria friendship".

Earlier, PM Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South and, at the same time, further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders had a restricted meeting followed by delegation-level talks at Abuja's Aso Rock Villa, which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency.

"Had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more," PM Modi posted on X after the bilateral discussions.

Tinubu acknowledged India's efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits.

"Expressing satisfaction at the progress of ties, they agreed that there was immense potential for collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, education, energy, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. The Prime Minister offered India’s experience in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to Nigeria," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"President Tinubu appreciated the development cooperation partnership offered by India and its meaningful impact in creating local capacities, skills, and professional expertise. The two leaders also discussed enhancing defence and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fighting terrorism, piracy and radicalisation," it added.

PM Modi while addressing the Indian community in Nigeria, asserted that Indians never forget their values even while pursuing the global common good.

"You all have not only given your hard work and effort to Nigeria but also your hearts to Nigeria. The Indian community here has always stood by Nigeria in both its joys and sorrows... There are many Indian doctors here who are serving the people of Nigeria," said PM Modi while interacting with the Indian diaspora at a community event in Abuja before wrapping up his State Visit to the West African nation - the first by an Indian PM in 17 years.

"Even if we go to other countries, we never forget our values that serve the greater good. We are those people who have lived for centuries with values that consider the whole world as one family. For us, the entire world is one family. the pride you have brought to Indian culture in Nigeria is evident everywhere. Yoga is becoming increasingly popular among the people here..." he added.

The 60-000 strong Indian diaspora in Nigeria is the largest in West Africa, ensuring people-to-people contact between the two countries for decades.

Nigeria also conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit to the country while emphasising that India has positioned itself as a global powerhouse under PM Modi's visionary leadership.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu honoured PM Modi after their bilateral meeting held at Abuja's Aso Rock Villa which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency.

The award citation notes that under PM’s visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.

PM Modi thanked President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria for the honour, which he dedicated to the people of India and to the longstanding friendship between India and Nigeria.

"Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India," said PM Modi.

The Indian PM is the first foreign leader to be conferred with this award since 1969 when Queen Elizabeth received Nigeria's highest national honour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor