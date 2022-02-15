PM Modi likely to chair Union Cabinet meet today
Published: February 15, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair Union Cabinet meet at 4 pm on Tuesday.
The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on February 1 ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament.
After getting the nod from the cabinet, Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in a paperless form for the second time on February 1.
( With inputs from ANI )
