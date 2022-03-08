PM Modi likely to chair Union Cabinet meet tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair Union Cabinet meet on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and evacuations of Indian citizens via neighbouring countries.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206.

( With inputs from ANI )

