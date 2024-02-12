PM Modi likely to visit J&K on Feb 20

Jammu, Feb 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit J&K on February 20 to address a public rally in Jammu and inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of many developmental projects.

In addition to addressing a large public rally in Jammu, PM Modi will inaugurate a series of developmental projects, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba, the highest Railway bridge, which will link Kashmir with the rest of the country by this year, in Reasi district, Devika Rejuvenation project at Udhampur, IIM Jammu and Shahpur Kandi.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various other development works in Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit of the Prime Minister is expected to boost BJP’s prospects in J&K ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

