PM Modi likely to visit Odisha on Feb 3 & Feb 10

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 The BJP members in Odisha are upbeat over the probable visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state twice in February, a party leader said on Sunday.

PM Modi, who is scheduled to visit Odisha on February 3 to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Sambalpur, may again come to the state after a few days to participate in a national level Women's Conference of the party at Bhubaneswar on February 10.

Speaking to media persons, Odisha unit BJP president Manmohan Samal said that as per the tentative programme which will be soon finalised PM Modi may visit Odisha on February 10 morning and later pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath at his temple and address a public gathering.

He is also likely to address the women participants at the conference before leaving for Delhi.

"The party has decided to hold two massive conferences of women, one in Madhya Pradesh and the second will be held in Odisha. The prime minister has given his consent to attend the women's conference at Bhubaneswar tentatively on February 10," Samal said.

He said that the final programme schedule will be announced soon. Samal said that around 14,000 to 25,000 women from 14 states are likely to attend the massive Mahila Samavesh on February 10 here.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also indicated towards PM Modi's programme in the coastal region after February 3.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend several programmes during his visit to Sambalpur next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor