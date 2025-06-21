PM Modi made Yoga a global wellness movement: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, June 21 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visionary for making Yoga a global wellness movement.

The Chief Minister noted the global recognition of International Day of Yoga since its adoption by the United Nations. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in driving this impact, with Yoga Day now celebrated at over 12 lakh venues across 175 countries with 10 crore participants worldwide.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations here, where he joined the Prime Minister, Central and state ministers, Governor and others in performing the Common Yoga Protocol.

Naidu was all praise for PM Modi for making yoga popular not only in India but across the world.

“Yoga is accepted by everyone irrespective of nationality, region, religion and language. Yoga results in union of body, mind and spirit. It is beneficial for physical health, mental health, stress management, boosts immunity, enhances self-confidence, self-discovery, growth, mindfulness, inner peace and holistic well-being. This results in reduced violence and promotion of peace,” said Naidu.

He noted that technologies like Artificial Intelligence have made yoga more inclusive and accessible.

He thanked the Prime Minister for giving Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to host the event, which created history. He pointed out that over 3 lakh people participated in a yoga session at a single location in Visakhapatnam on a 28-km stretch from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.

The Chief Minister said during the month-long campaign ‘Yogandhra’, more than 1.44 lakh yoga teachers were trained. The campaign saw registration of over 2.17 crore participants at 1.4 lakh locations. He mentioned that 1.7 crore certificates are being given.

He announced that 22,122 tribal students created a Guinness World Record by simultaneously performing 'surya namaskar' in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

He voiced happiness over global competitions being organised in various aspects of yoga. In September Yoga Super League will be held.

Naidu requested the Prime Minister to use his good offices to include Yoga in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and ultimately in the Olympic Games. He remarked that the PM can break any record and make history.

“Yoga has achieved mass momentum. We must make sure that yoga becomes part of our life,” the Chief Minister said while appealing to the youth to practice yoga for one hour daily.

“Youth should practice yoga not just as form of exercise but as powerful tool to enhance focus, discipline, creativity in a rapidly evolving digital world. With constant practice you will be able to see a miracle in your lives,” he said.

Stating that a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh is the goal of the vision Swarnandhra, he said that it aligns with Viksit Bharat.

Naidu said that PM Modi revived Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and is promoting green energy, Swaccha Bharat and natural farming. His vision is not just for healthy global community but for a healthy planet as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor