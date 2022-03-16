PM Modi marks today's day as important day in India, as 12-14 age group gets Covid-19 vaccine

India on Wednesday began its vaccination campaign for the 12-14 years age group, talking about the same Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took his Twitter and marked the day as “important day” in the country.

In this Covid-19 pandemic journey, Modi also recalled the efforts of all citizens to prevent the diseases, “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated,” Modi wrote.

He also called India's vaccination drive the largest campaign in the world, he said “We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic.”

“The manner in which our scientists, innovators, and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens,” he added.

He further said, “In January 2021, we began our vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare, and frontline workers. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest."

“In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18,” he added saying it should “make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it”.

He also thanked the state government's efforts towards the vaccination campaign, “In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri program. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger,” he said.

“Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID-related precautions,” he added.