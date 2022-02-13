PM Modi meets Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas's Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

The Prime Minister also commended the social service initiatives of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture with Dhillon and said, "Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable."

( With inputs from ANI )

