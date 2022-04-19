PM Modi meets former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji
By ANI | Published: April 19, 2022 04:24 PM2022-04-19T16:24:30+5:302022-04-19T16:35:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories.
In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "The goodwill of Jam Saheb's family is spread all over the world, especially in Europe. In Jamnagar, I had the opportunity to meet Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, who has always been extremely affectionate towards me as an elder. We had a great time recollecting old memories."
Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-April 20.
Earlier today, he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app