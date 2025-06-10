PM Modi Meets Members of All-Party Delegations at His Residence (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hosted members of seven all-party delegations who traveled to more than 30 countries under India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. The delegations, comprising current and former MPs from across party lines along with ex-diplomats, briefed Modi at his residence on their meetings abroad. Their visits aimed to highlight India’s stand against terrorism and its commitment to global peace.

The outreach followed Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 tourists. The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

More than 50 delegates participated in the international campaign, which included stops in over 30 countries. Seven MPs led the groups, which included opposition leaders like Supriya Sule of the NCP-SCP, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Each delegation visited different regions. BJP’s Baijayant Panda led Group 1 to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. Group 2, led by BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark. JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha led Group 3 to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde led Group 4 to the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor led Group 5 to the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. Group 6, led by DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, went to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. Group 7, led by NCP-SCP’s Supriya Sule, visited Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The delegations presented India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and urged the international community to act against Pakistan’s alleged terror financing, recommending its return to the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.