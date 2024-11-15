PM Modi meets top religious leaders in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

New Delhi, Nov 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Mahant Subhadra Aatya, known for her work in education and empowering the girl child, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Prime Minister also met prominent Hindu religious leaders such as Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj, Upadhyay Rishi Pravin, and Param Pujya Babhulgaonkar Maharaj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

After the meeting with Mahant Subhadra Aatya, PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X, "In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, I met Mahant Subhadra Aatya. She has been associated with the Mahanubhav Panth. Her work in education and empowering the girl child is very inspiring."

After meeting Param Pujya Babhulgaonkar Maharaj, PM Modi on X said, "Param Pujya Babhulgaonkar Maharaj is widely respected for his noble thoughts and writing. He has authored several books and has also been conferred with various awards for that. Met him at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier today."

In another post on X, the PM said: "Met Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He has been at the forefront of numerous community service efforts and has been working to empower the poor and downtrodden."

PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "It was wonderful to meet Upadhyay Shri Rishi Pravin Ji. He is widely respected for his study of Jain texts and culture. He has travelled extensively across India to promote harmony and brotherhood."

The Prime Minister addressed a huge public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

During this rally, PM Modi slammed the Congress and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and said: "The Maharashtra Assembly election is not only to elect a new government in the state. In this election, on one hand, some patriots believe in Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and on the other hand some people praise Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

PM Modi was also facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Voting for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

