PM Modi mother Heeraben to turn 100 years old on 18 June, BJP making big preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi turns 100 years old. Various events are being organized on the occasion of Heeraben's 100th birthday on 18th June. It has been informed that Prime Minister Modi himself will be present to wish his mother and receive her blessings.

A special puja has been organized at Hatkeshwar temple in Vadnagar on the occasion of Heeraben's 100th birthday and the Prime Minister will also be present. At this time, for her longevity and good health, Sunderkand, Shiva Puja and Bhajan Sandhya Triveni program will be held. Besides, PM Modi will hoist the flag at Maa Kali Mandir in Pavagadh. He will also address a public meeting at Vadodara.

It is being said that BJP is making strong preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister. Coming to Pavagad, Prime Minister Modi will start the first lift service to reach the temple. He will also address two separate conferences in Vadodara. In Vadodara, Prime Minister Panna will address the President. Earlier, Modi had met his mother Heeraben in March. He had met his mother Hiraben at her residence in Gandhinagar. The mother and son met two years later. Earlier, Modi had met his mother in October 2019.