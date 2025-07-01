PM Modi-Nitish Kumar posters in Patna spark political buzz ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, July 1 Posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been prominently displayed at the Janata Dal (United) headquarters in Patna.

This is the first time PM Modi's image has been so visibly showcased at the JDU office, sending a political message ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The posters highlight development-oriented slogans such as “Women got employment -- Nitish-Modi government again,” “Meaning of employment -- Nitish-Modi government again,” and “More industries in Bihar -- Nitish-Modi government again.”

The messaging underlines the revival of the “double engine” government narrative, presenting the duo as catalysts for Bihar’s growth.

JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, responding to the speculation, said, “The posters reflect Nitish Kumar’s vision for a developed Bihar -- whether it’s women’s safety, employment, or industrialisation. This is about the strength of the NDA, the support of the Centre, and Nitish Kumar’s unwavering commitment to Bihar’s progress.”

He further added, “If Nitish is there, there is peace; if Modi is there, there is confidence.”

The display, he said, reflects both public aspirations and the NDA’s model of governance.

While the JDU and BJP are formally part of the NDA alliance, the new visual branding hints at further warming of ties and a coordinated strategy for the upcoming polls.

Political observers see the move as a strategic step to reinforce unity within the NDA, with JDU increasingly aligning with the BJP-led central leadership.

Both parties continue to focus on employment, women’s empowerment, and industrial development as key planks of their electoral agenda.

The visual pairing of Nitish and PM Modi is being viewed as a deliberate attempt to project stability, synergy, and a shared roadmap for Bihar’s future.

