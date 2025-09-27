PM Modi: Odisha surging ahead with double-engine govt, projects worth thousands of crores launched

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that Odisha is now surging ahead with the strength of the double-engine government to fulfil the resolve of achieving a ‘Viksit Odisha,’ taken by the people of the state during the Assembly polls 18 months ago.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Amalipali Ground in Odisha’s Jharsuguda, PM Modi said, “About one-and-a-half years ago, during the Assembly elections, the people of Odisha took a new pledge to move forward with a new resolution.

"That resolution was for a 'Viksit Odisha (Developed Odisha)', and today we are witnessing that the state has begun moving ahead with the momentum of the double-engine government.

"Once again today, for the development of Odisha and for the development of the country, projects worth thousands of crores of rupees have been launched.”

On the occasion, PM Modi also affirmed that Odisha is firmly on the path of progress and assured that the pace of development will accelerate further.

“Our government is committed to serving and empowering the poor, and our focus is on delivering basic amenities to the underprivileged, including Dalits, Backward Classes, and tribal communities”, stated the Prime Minister, noting that today’s programme stands as a testament to this commitment.

Expressing his enduring faith in the capabilities and talent of the people of Odisha, the Prime Minister noted that nature has blessed Odisha abundantly.

While acknowledging that Odisha has endured decades of poverty, he affirmed that the coming decade will usher in prosperity for its people.

To achieve this, the government is bringing major projects to the state.

He announced that the Central Government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha, and a semiconductor park is also set to be established, crediting the strength and potential of the youth of Odisha.

PM Modi envisioned a future where the small chip used in phones, televisions, refrigerators, computers, cars, and many other devices will be manufactured in Odisha.

PM Modi stated that it is a matter of pride for Odisha that BSNL’s indigenous 4G network is being launched from Jharsuguda, comprising nearly one lakh 4G towers. These towers are set to usher in a new era of connectivity across remote regions of the country.

He emphasised that the expansion of 4G technology will directly benefit over two crore people nationwide.

He added that approximately 30,000 villages, which previously lacked high-speed Internet access, will now be connected through this initiative.

Affirming that Odisha is a land of farmers and highlighting that the GST 'Savings Festival' is highly beneficial for them, the Prime Minister recalled that during the Opposition era, farmers had to pay ₹70,000 in tax when purchasing a tractor.

With the introduction of GST, the tax was reduced, and under the new GST structure, farmers now save approximately ₹40,000 on the same tractor.

Noting that Odisha is home to a large tribal population, which depends on forest produce for livelihood, the Prime Minister noted that the government has already been working for kendu leaf collectors and has now significantly reduced GST on this item, ensuring better prices for the collectors.

The Prime Minister reiterated that their government is continuously working to enhance the strength of the nation and its citizens —whether through tax relief or modern connectivity — by paving the way for convenience and prosperity.

He noted that Odisha is reaping significant benefits from these efforts, with six Vande Bharat trains currently operational in the state and modernisation underway at nearly 60 railway stations.

He added that the VSS Airport in Jharsuguda is now connected to several major cities across India. Odisha is also receiving substantially higher revenue from minerals and mining.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor