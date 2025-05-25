PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit from tomorrow, to launch & inaugurate several projects

New Delhi, May 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, beginning May 26, during which he will launch and inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores of rupees and participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story.

On May 26, in line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant aimed to produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant, which will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore and address a public function in Dahod.

Later, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj.

In Bhuj, the works being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others.

He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the gauge-converted Katosan- Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.

On May 27, the Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025, and also address the gathering on the occasion.

Notably, Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by the then Chief Minister, Narendra Modi to transform Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents.

Marking 20 years of the Urban Development Year 2005, PM Modi will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat’s urban development plan and State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate more than 22,000 dwelling units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and release Rs 3,300 crore for urban local bodies in Gujarat under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

