PM Modi Once Again Sounded the Trumpets in Karnataka’s Shimoga To Stir Up the Election Fever

Shimoga. 18.3.2024. “People here in Karnataka should give me a guarantee. We will win 28 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections. Win the NDA candidates with a majority.” Right after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again sounded the trumpets in Karnataka’s Shimoga to stir up the election fever. Modi, who had campaigned for the BJP in Kalabarugi, the main center of Kalyan Karnataka, two days ago, today created a sensation in the BJP by canvassing for the candidates of the four districts of central Karnataka in Shimoga, the gateway to the hills.

Modi took a dig at the Congress and said that Congress is looting Karnataka under the pretext of guarantee. The money from here goes to Delhi. The leaders there have made Karunad an ATM. Don’t allow this. It is 100% sure that we will come to power for the third time at the centre. Don't rely on guarantees and return to Congress. Voters should make a resolve to root out the ATM government in Karnataka. This time he requested to write a record of winning 28 constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today campaigned for votes in Shimoga in Malenadu district. After holding a huge rally in Kalburgi, the prime minister has also campaigned for the BJP candidate in Shimoga. The Prime Minister's visit has filled the BJP camp with more confidence.

He appealed to the voters of four districts, viz., Shimoga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Chitradurga to select the party candidates with the highest number of votes by campaigning for the candidates of the Lok Sabha constituencies. Addressing lakhs of party workers in the campaign for the BJP candidate held at Allama Prabhu Maidan in the city, he called for the BJP to join hands to come to power again at the Centre.

Candidates from three of the four Lok Sabha constituencies namely B.Y. Raghavendra, Kota Srinivasa Pujari and Captain Brijesh Chowta and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, State President B.Y. Vijayendra participated. No candidate has been selected for the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency yet. About three lakh people participated in the rally.

At this time, slogans of 'Jai Modi' and 'Jai Modi' were chanted by the large number of workers who had gathered for Modi. Eshwarappa, who had failed to get a ticket from Haveri, was conspicuously absent.