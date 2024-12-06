PM Modi only leader working to realise Ambedkar's vision: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 6 Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said on Friday that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to realise the vision of B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and a visionary of an equitable society.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters on the occasion of B. R. Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas, he said that for the past ten years, Prime Minister Modi has been guiding the country in the direction envisioned by Ambedkar.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has developed five significant places associated with Ambedkar's life into "Panchateerthas" (pilgrimage sites).

He added that only the BJP genuinely works to propagate Ambedkar's ideals among the people.

Along with paying floral tributes to Ambedkar, Vijayendra urged everyone to imbibe his principles and ideals.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress, stating, "It was the Congress that imposed the Emergency and tarnished Ambedkar's vision."

He added, "While Congress couldn't tolerate Ambedkar during his lifetime, today it delivers speeches under his photograph, claiming to be protectors of the Constitution."

Narayanaswamy questioned whether Congress valued the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He credited the BJP and Prime Minister Modi's leadership for repealing Article 370, which he described as being contrary to Ambedkar's vision and a burning issue.

Former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, BJP state office secretary Lokesh Ambekallu, Women's Wing State President K. C. Manjula, former BJP state secretary Jagadish Hiremani, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, along with party leaders and workers, were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor