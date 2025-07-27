PM Modi only prime minister who communicates with citizens regularly, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh, July 27 Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first such Prime Minister in the world who continuously communicates with citizens through 'Mann Ki Baat' and also offers a vision of the nation.

He tells, "What we were, what we are, and where we are heading."

Vij was speaking to the media after listening to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio 'Mann Ki Baat' programme along with his colleagues and workers at his Booth No. 136 in Shastri Colony in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij shared that "in today's episode as well the Prime Minister highlighted several important points".

He spoke about Khudiram Bose's sacrifice in the freedom struggle, the digitisation of ancient manuscripts to preserve heritage, and emphasised that the country will progress only when we adopt local products.

He said, "If we adopt, produce, and use goods made in our country, then naturally the country will progress. The Prime Minister has given the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' to take India forward."

Vij further said that the Prime Minister spoke about cleanliness in 'Mann Ki Baat' and explained that without shared participation, the goals of cleanliness cannot be fully achieved.

Through this programme, the Prime Minister shared what progress the nation has made and what is planned for the future.

On the uniqueness of 'Mann Ki Baat', Vij said, "I believe there cannot be another programme like this in the entire world."

PM Modi also mentioned the patriotism of Khusiram Bose in the programme.

Bose was sentenced to death during the British rule in India for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case for the attempted assassination of a British judge.

PM Modi said, "Imagine, early morning, Muzaffarpur city of Bihar, the date -- August 11, 1908… every street, every square, every movement seemed to have come to a halt at that time. There were tears in the eyes of the people, but there was fire in their hearts. People had surrounded the jail, where an 18-year-old youth was paying the price for expressing his patriotism against the British."

