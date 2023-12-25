PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other leaders, paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary.

The tributes were paid at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi, commemorating the BJP stalwart who passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

To mark Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising grand celebrations nationwide.

BJP national president JP Nadda has called upon party officials and state presidents to pay floral tributes to Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the late Prime Minister's remarkable personality and contributions.

Creative programmes and discussions about Vajpayee's poetry are planned at every booth, reflecting one of the six booth-level programmes initiated by the party.

The discussions will cover government schemes, achievements, and good governance, emphasising the welfare of the beneficiaries.

In a post on X, Modi paid a rich tribute to Vajpayee. He wrote, "On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age."

Paying homage to Vajpayee, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I remember and salute former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Atal ji served the country and society selflessly and gave a new direction to nationalist politics in the country through the establishment of BJP. While on one hand, he made the world realise the power of emerging India through nuclear testing and Kargil war, on the other hand, he implemented the vision of good governance in the country. The country will always remember his immense contribution."

Nadda also expressed his deepest respects to Vajpayee. He said, "Atal ji started a political era based on the pillars of principle and ideology and laid the foundation stone of inclusive poor welfare and good governance. His life dedicated to the nation will always continue to pave the way for our duty."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor