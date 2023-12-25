PM Modi, others pay homage to Madan Mohan Malviya on his 162nd birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other BJP leaders paid heartfelt tributes to eminent freedom fighter and former Congressman Madan Mohan Malviya on the occasion of his 162nd birth anniversary at the Samvidhan Sadan.

The solemn ceremony celebrated Malviya's significant role in India's freedom movement, highlighting his contributions to the nation's fight for Independence.

Modi will release the first series of 11 volumes of ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’ on Monday evening at an event at the Vigyan Bhawan. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In a post on X, Modi said: "Hundreds of salutes to the great man Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya ji, dedicated to India and Indianness, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country."

The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Malaviya, collected from every nook and corner of the country.

The volumes comprise his unpublished letters, articles and speeches, including memorandums; the editorial content of Hindi weekly 'Abhyudaya' started by him in 1907; articles, pamphlets and booklets written by him from time to time; all speeches given in the Legislative Council of the United Provinces of Agra and Awadh between 1903 and 1910; statements made before the Royal Commission; speeches given during the presentation of Bills in the Imperial Legislative Council between 1910 and 1920; letters, articles and speeches written before and after the establishment of Banaras Hindu University; and a diary written by him between 1923 and 1925.

