PM Modi pays obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid obeisance to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam and Mahasamadhi in this town in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district.

He performed special pujas at the golden statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of priests in Sai Kulwant Hall.

Later, as part of the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘godanam (gift of cows)' programme. He handed over cows to four farmers.

The priests offered their blessings to the Prime Minister, who later participated in the centenary celebrations along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Central Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu, G. Kishan Reddy, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and state Minister Nara Lokesh.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar and others were present.

Earlier, on arrival at Puttaparthi Airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders and top officials.

The centenary celebrations began with a colourful cultural programme. Hundreds of students from the educational institutions run by Sathya Sai Central Trust participated in the programme.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Before he arrived in Puttaparthi, the Prime Minister paid respects to Sathya Sai Baba through a post on ‘X’.

“His life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society remain a guiding light for generations. I have had various opportunities to interact with him and learn from him over the years. Here are some glimpses from our interactions...,” wrote the PM, who posted his photographs taken with the godman on different occasions in the past.

