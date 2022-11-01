PM Modi pays tribute to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru in Rajasthan's Banswara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru in Banswara district of Rajasthan.

PM Modi is in Banswara to attend 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha'.

He will also address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal populations of the region.

According to Prime Minister's Office, Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, when more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on 17th November 1913 under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred.

Thereafter, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Jambughoda in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has initiated several steps to celebrate unsung tribal heroes of the freedom struggle. These include declaring 15th November (birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda) as 'Janjatiya Guarav Divas', setting up tribal museums across the country etc to recognise the contribution of tribal people to society and increase awareness about their sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister will attend a public programme - 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' at Mangarh Hill, Banswara, Rajasthan, to pay homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Later, in the day, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Morbi in Gujarat after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 135 people.

Prime Minister Modi, in Kevadia on Monday had said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

"The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since Sunday evening. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan also cancelled his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister got emotional while addressing the audience as he laid the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha's Tharad.

