PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters Tilak and Azad on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighters, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary.

He also shared an excerpt of Mann Ki Baat in which he had spoken about Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad a few years ago.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism. Sharing what I had spoken about them during #MannKiBaat a few years ago."

In the video shared by PM Modi, he can be heard saying that many great persons have dedicated their lives to the nation....one such personality was Lokmanya Tilak who left indelible marks in the hearts of Indians.

He also shared snapshots of his Mumbai visits, where he visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak.

"One of the everlasting legacies of Lokmanya Tilak is the large-scale Ganesh Utsav, which ignited a spirit of cultural consciousness among the people. During one of my Mumbai visits, I visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak."

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born on in 1856 and Chandra Shekhar Azad in 1906.

Tilak is well known for promoting Swaraj, meaning self-rule across the nation during the British regime. He also fearlessly took over the Britishers with his pen and started two weeklies 'Kesari' and 'Mahratta'.

Chandrashekhar Azad was inspired to fight for the country from a very young age and was just 15 when he participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement. He's famous for his slogan " "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free and we will remain free."

( With inputs from ANI )

